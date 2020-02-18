|
Donald D Hampton
1924-2020
Donald D Hampton, age 96, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, went to his eternal home on Feb. 14, 2020. He was born on Jan. 5, 1924 to George Wade Hampton and Medie (Hawkins) Hampton in Altus, Oklahoma. He grew up in Oklahoma during the Depression and Dust Bowl Days. His studies at the University of Oklahoma were interrupted by WWII while Don served in the US Navy. After his service was completed, he graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering from OU. For most of his career, he sold technical instruments used in research in the oil and chemical industry.
Don married Evelyn Kuhlman on August 5, 1951. They were married for 68 years and raised 3 children, first in Oklahoma, then Colorado, and then in Houston where they have lived since 1965. Survivors include his beloved wife, Evelyn (Kulhman) Hampton; treasured sons, Richard Hampton and wife, Sharon, from Austin, TX, and Earl Hampton and wife, Marguerite, from Arlington, TX; as well as his sweet daughter Marilyn (Hampton) Cory and husband Mark, from Houston, TX. He also greatly loved his 10 grandchildren, John Hampton (wife Alicia), David Hampton (wife Sarah, Rachel Elam (husband Harlan), Kristin Gebhart (husband Ross), Allison Farrell (husband David), Neal Hampton (wife Elisa), Stephen Hampton (wife Lyla), Bryan Cory (wife Alison), Daniel Cory (wife Anna), and Hannah Warr (husband Alex). He was also blessed by 21 great-grandchildren.
Don was a faithful member of the Seekers SS Class at Bellaire United Methodist Church where he served as president at one time. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. One of his favorite hymns was "Great is Thy Faithfulness," because he would often say that God had been faithful to him all his days.
Services will be at 2:00 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Bellaire United Methodist Church. 4417 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, Texas 77041. Pastor Seann Duffin presiding.
Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me, shall live even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in Me shall never die." John 11: 25,26
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020