Donald Hanson
1922 - 2020
Donald Iver Hanson
1922-2020
Donald Iver Hanson of Pasadena, Texas passed peacefully in his sleep September 26, 2020.
Don was born July 23, 1922 in Red Oak, Iowa. At the age of 20, he joined the Army Air Corp and travelled the United States training as a bombardier/navigator. During the war he flew bombing missions on a B25 while stationed in Italy. After the war he moved to Houston to attend watchmaking school where he met his wife of 54 years, Mary Louise Primeaux. They moved to Pasadena in 1955 and raised three daughters. After retiring from watchmaking at Montgomery Wards he spent his time fixing clocks and watches and enjoyed creating various woodworking projects. We all benefited from these hobbies with an abundance of clocks, watches, furniture and things he made on his father's lathe. He was the caretaker for Louise at their home during her years of suffering from Alzheimer's until her death in 2006. He continued to live independently in his home until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Iver Nels Hanson, Velma May Bergholm, and sister Lois Marilyn Nelson. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Lynda and Terry Dowd of Katy, Donna Turner of Deer Park, Sandra and Jeff Bonnardel of Missouri City; grandchildren Richard Hasler Jr. and Melissa Hecker of San Antonio, Patrick and Susan Dowd of Katy, Wendy Turner Golden of Pasadena, Kristi Turner Davis of Pasadena, Andrew and Kristy Turner of Baytown; great grandchildren Ashtin Hecker, Colin Marcantonio, Haley and Justin Colfer, Kendell Dowd, Michael and Kailee (Golden) Scheafnocker, Daymian, and Elizabeth Golden, Landen and Kalli Davis, Liam, Hazel, and Thomas Turner.
Internment for both Don and Louise will be at the Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood Funeral Home in Pasadena
3939 Pasadena Blvd.
Pasadena, TX 77503
(713) 920-2171
