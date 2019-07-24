Home

Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
(281) 443-0063
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:15 PM
Houston National Cemetery
Donald Heath Obituary
Donald Wayne Heath
2019
Donald Wayne Heath, 87 of Spring, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born in Houston, Texas to Hubert and Mary Lou Heath. He served in the United States Navy, worked as a Tax Assessor Assistant for Harris County. He enjoyed reading, going dancing every Friday evening and puttering around the house to keep busy. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Olwen Heath; daughter, Venita Hudson and husband, Lester; grandsons, Heath Hudson and wife, Kayla and Reid Hudson and wife, Amber; along with great-granddaughter, Katie Hudson. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Hubert "Sonny" Heath and sister, Joyce Lake and great-grandson, Everett Hudson.
Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon, July 25, 2019 at Houston National Cemetery at 2:15pm with visitation being held Wednesday evening from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 24, 2019
