Donald Heidel
1932 - 2020
Donald Francis Heidel
1932-2020
Donald Francis Heidel passed away Saturday the 30th day of May 2020. Donald is survived by his children, Cathleen, Donald, Thomas, Nancy and Karen, his son in laws, daughter in laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He joins his wife Anne, sons Stephen and Peter and his grandson Nikolas.
A funeral mass will be held at St Justin Martyr Catholic Church in Houston on Friday Sept 11 at 10:30am followed by interment in Houston National Cemetery on Veterans Memorial Dr at 1pm.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St Justin Martyr Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Veterans Funeral Services
10567 Veterans Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX 77038
(281) 272-9900
