Donald Lee Henley
1930-2020
Donald Lee Henley passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 in The Woodlands, Tx at the age of 89. He was born August 28, 1930 in Houston, Tx to the late John Albert Henley and Elaine (Mullins) Henley. Donald was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend to many.
Donald is survived by his wife of over 69 years, Justine Johnson Henley of Magnolia, Tx; son, Daryl Henley and daughter-in-law, Aimee Henley of Cypress, Tx.; daughter, Dariece Henley McClure Rau and son-in-law Charlie Rau of Magnolia, Tx; grandsons, John McClure, Ian McClure, Gannon Rau, Jackson Rau, Kristian Rau, Stephen Hoffart, Justin Hoffart; brother-in-law, John Lapcsik and wife, Marilyn of Buffalo, Tx; sister-in-law, Margaret Byron of Humble, Tx along with a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Stephen.
Donald was a 1949 graduate of Jefferson Davis High School in Houston, Tx. After graduation Donald went to work for Missouri Pacific RR in the offices at Houston's Union Station (The Ballpark at Union Station, now Minute Maid Park). During his 43-year railroad tenure, most of his time was spent with Houston Belt & Terminal RR at Union Station where he made lifelong friendships. He joined the Army (on Railroad Military Leave) in 1952 and was stationed in Germany until 1954 when he received an Honorable Discharge. Upon retirement from the railroad in 1992 he and Justine moved to Lake Livingston, Tx to golf, fish, birdwatch, play dominoes and travel. Birdwatching took them many places, Alaska, Arizona, Costa Rica, Belize and throughout Texas. Donald's love of music and dancing was never ending even when confined to his wheelchair. His favorites were Big Band and Classic Country. Being 'zapped' by his grandsons always brought a smile to his face.
A 'Celebration of Life' for Donald will be held at a later date.
The family would like to acknowledge staff and caregivers of The Escapees Care Center, Livingston, Tx, and The Auberge at the Woodlands (formerly Silverado Memory Care) for the loving care provided Donald.
Memorial donations may be made in Donald's name to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.