Donald Hill Mudd , 85 of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away on Monday Febuary 24, 2020. He was born Sept. 27th, 1934 in Daviess County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Clyde Thomas and Catherine Hill Mudd.
Don enjoyed spending time with his family, his dogs, and sports of all types. He was the owner of Woodlands Oriental Rug Gallery. He liked traveling the world buying antiques & rugs for his clients. Don was an Auctioneer, a great showman and story teller as well. He specialized in fine antiques, from selling rare musical instruments from "Underground Atlanta" to working for the estate of Judge Roy Hofheinz, who constructed the Astrodome. Don used his auctioneer expertise to raise funds for many charities including: Ronald McDonald House, Episcopal High School, Kinkaid High School, Doug Sanders Celebrity Classic, March of Dimes, Unicef, Goodwill Industries of Houston, Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, and many more.
Don is preceded in death by brothers Charles Mudd, Joseph Mudd, two sisters Nancy Orr and Mary Margaret Nangle. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Karen Mudd, his brother Jim Mudd Sr. (Cecelia) and sister in-law Mary Lou Mudd. Six daughters, Kelly Mudd, Laura Mudd, Beth Mudd Hall (Jim), Leah Mudd Coorsh (Bill), Melissa Mudd Deer (Marc), Mary Paige Mudd, four grandchildren Hunter Hall, Hayley Hall, Blake Deer, Carson Deer and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Don's life will be at a later date.
Cremation services provided by McNutt Funeral Home, Conroe, Texas
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to in memory of Donald H. Mudd.
American Heart
Association
10060 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, Texas. 77054
www.2.heart.org/donate
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020
