DONALD C. HINTON. JR.
1955-2019
Passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2019 in San Antonio. Son of the late Donald and Mary Ellen (Rieman); brother of Katherine (James) Molenda and Mary Susan Hinton, all of Buffalo NY. Also survived by many aunts,uncles, cousins and frends. A military service and burial will be held in Pembroke, NY in 2020. Donald was an Air Force Veteran and an avid outdoorsman. Donations in his honor may be made to Seeds of Hope c/o Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville, NY
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019