Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Hinton Jr.


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Hinton Jr. Obituary
DONALD C. HINTON. JR.
1955-2019
Passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2019 in San Antonio. Son of the late Donald and Mary Ellen (Rieman); brother of Katherine (James) Molenda and Mary Susan Hinton, all of Buffalo NY. Also survived by many aunts,uncles, cousins and frends. A military service and burial will be held in Pembroke, NY in 2020. Donald was an Air Force Veteran and an avid outdoorsman. Donations in his honor may be made to Seeds of Hope c/o Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville, NY
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -