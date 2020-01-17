|
Donald Iles
1955-2020
In the Summer of 1955, on the thirty-first day of July, Donald "Donnie" Ray Iles was born. He was the sixth of seven children born in Houston, Texas to Willie and Rosalee Iles. Donnie professed faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church by the late Rev. Leroy Dornes, Senior. He continued to grow in his faith and diligently sought to apply the principles he learned from the Holy Scriptures. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1973. As a young man, Donnie met and married his high school classmate and friend, Cynthia Iles. To this union, two children were added – Monica and Senega. To his family, Donnie upheld a godly example in providing for them and leading them to Christ. Donnie never applied for a job or punched a clock a day in his life. He was a trusted and gifted employee. He began his career as a teenager, working at the Salvation Army Boys Club, where he had previously been recognized as "Boy of the Year." His work ethic promoted him from desk worker to being appointed Assistant Executive Director before his departure. In addition, Donnie was extended a full scholarship upon his graduation from high school. Donnie's drafting career began at Texas Highway Department. From there, based upon his expertise and skill, Donnie became a Senior Designer/ Freestyle Engineer at Edminster, Hinshaw, Russ & Associates, Inc. and Carter & Burgess, which became Jacobs Engineering. Upon his demise, Donnie was a dedicated employee at DAC Engineering. In continuing his Christian development, after uniting with Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Kenneth Rose, Donnie served as Deacon. In 1999, he united with Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Franklin Delano Sampson, Senior. There, he served faithfully in the following capacities: Deacon, Director of Youth Ministry, Director of Foreign Mission Ministry, Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Teacher, and Photographer.
Deacon Iles sang in the Men's Chorus and worked in both the Visitor's Courtesy Ministry and the Street Ministry. Deacon Iles found great pleasure in landscaping the church grounds and attending meetings of the National Baptist Convention of America, Inc. He continued to serve faithfully under the leadership of Pastor Franklin Delano Sampson, Junior until he entered rest. On Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 pm, our dearly beloved Donald Ray Iles moved to a brand-new life. We are comforted in knowing he is with our Lord, his mother, his father, his sister, and his nephew, resting in the peace of God. Donnie is preceded in death by his father, Willie Iles, Senior; his mother, Rosalee Iles; his sister, Willie Joyce Andrews; and his nephew, James "Ripper Thomas, Junior. Deacon Iles leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife, Cynthia Iles; his daughter, Monica Iles; his son, Senega Iles; his brother, Willie Iles (Pia), Junior; his four sisters, Carolyn Thomas, Bernice Miller (Lawrence), Marie Sampson (Franklin), and Sheila Bush; as well as a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and a dear friend, Brother Roland Adams. Services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church 4812 Bennington Houston, TX 77016 Viewing 9am Service 10am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020