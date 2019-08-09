Home

POWERED BY

Services
American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
(281) 445-0050
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald James Blake


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald James Blake Obituary
Donald James Blake
1939-2019
Donald James Blake, of Humble, Texas, entered into rest on July 25, 2019, just shy of his 80th birthday. He was surrounded by his loving family as he peacefully passed away. Don was born on August 5, 1939 in Lima, Ohio.
Don is survived by Jo Ann Blake, his loving wife of 32 years; his two sisters Jean Shaffer and Judy Flinn, his children, Tammy Sheneman and husband Ray, Craig Blake, Pamela Blake, Donald Blake Jr., Teri Nelson, Brenda Sternthal and husband Rich, Renee' Sanders and husband Gene; 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Don's honor on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. inside the Chapel of American Heritage Funeral Home, 10710 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now