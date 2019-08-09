|
|
Donald James Blake
1939-2019
Donald James Blake, of Humble, Texas, entered into rest on July 25, 2019, just shy of his 80th birthday. He was surrounded by his loving family as he peacefully passed away. Don was born on August 5, 1939 in Lima, Ohio.
Don is survived by Jo Ann Blake, his loving wife of 32 years; his two sisters Jean Shaffer and Judy Flinn, his children, Tammy Sheneman and husband Ray, Craig Blake, Pamela Blake, Donald Blake Jr., Teri Nelson, Brenda Sternthal and husband Rich, Renee' Sanders and husband Gene; 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Don's honor on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. inside the Chapel of American Heritage Funeral Home, 10710 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019