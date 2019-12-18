|
Donald Jerome Hayes
1958-2019
Donald Jerome Hayes peacefully passed away on December 8, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on March 31, 1958 in Houston, Texas eventually moving at a young age to Washington, DC. Donald was a loving Husband for 30 years and a tremendous Father and Grandfather. He was the youngest son of the late Delores Hayes, and Louis Hayes. A celebration of Donald's life will be on December 20, 2019 at 11:00AM, provided by Sugarland Mortuary 1818 Eldridge Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77478
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019