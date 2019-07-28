|
|
Donald Joe Willey
1933-2019
Donald Joe Willey, 86, of Houston, Texas, passed away on July 24, 2019. He was born on July 16, 1933 in Ardmore, Oklahoma, the son of Harley M. Willey and Ada Willey.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Mary Ann (Pich) Willey, son Barry C. Willey, daughter in law, Sheri Willey, grandchildren Hannah Elise Willey and Bryce Steven Willey, nephews Patrick Willey, and Michael Willey and niece Molly Willey. Preceding him in death is son Donald Steven Willey, his brother Harley Willey, and his parents.
Joe graduated from Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas, attending Texas A&M University before serving in the Army. He later graduated from the University of Houston in 1957 and married the love of his life, Mary Ann, in 1958. They bought their first home in Little Rock, Arkansas, and began their life together. Joe began working with his Dad and brother at the Hirsig-Fraizer Co. in 1958 and continued working in a job he loved until he retired in 2002. Joe loved the outdoors and instilled this love in his children. In 1968 Joe bought a sailboat and joined the Grande Maumelle Sailing Club in Little Rock, Arkansas. His love of sailing and boating continued through the years and he continued to make and grow new friendships through sailing. However, it was his friendly and open nature allowed him to make friends wherever he went. In 1971 Joe and Mary Ann moved to Houston where they raised their family. He loved traveling with Mary Ann and spent many happy days seeing the world together. Joe was a warm-hearted man with a great sense of humor that brought people together.
Family will be receiving friends in the White Oak room of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77079, on Monday, July 29th beginning at 9AM. The memorial service will follow at 10AM in the chapel.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers you donate to .
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 28, 2019