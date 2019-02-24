Donald Gordon Jones

1944-2019

Donald Gordon Jones passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019, at the age of 74 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Houston, Texas to Grace Griffith and Gordon Jones on March 13, 1944.

Don worshipped at Houston's St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He attended West University Elementary, Pershing Jr. High, and Lamar High School. As a young man, he was a proud member of the Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and served as a guide at Philmont while in college. Don graduated from Rice University in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts in History. At Rice, he met his wife of 51 years, Elisabeth Alleman Jones. They were married in 1967. In 1968, he joined the United States Marine Reserves. Don earned both his Master of Business Administration in 1969 and Master of Science in Accounting in 1979 degrees from the University of Houston, after starting his career in Information Technology at Texas Commerce Bank. In 1973, Don joined Shell Oil where he was employed for the next 30 years. His time at Shell included assignments in Norco, Louisiana, and Bakersfield, California.

"Papa", as he was affectionately called by his grandchildren, was a loving husband, father, and friend. He will be remembered for his mischievous smile, humor, and dedication to his family and loved ones.

Don was active in his community, serving as softball coach, PTA president, and in various positions in community associations. Don also trained dogs for canine obedience shows. In his retirement, he was an active member of Fort Bend Master Gardeners and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and pets.

Don is survived by his wife, Elisabeth; daughter, Amy Elisabeth Burden and husband, Christopher; and grandchildren, Annabeth, Alex, Ash, and Kai; brother, Frank Jones and wife, Debbie; and brother-in-law, Robins Brice and wife, Leslie Barry Davidson; as well as their children and grandchildren. He is greatly missed by all of his family.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Grace Jones; and sister Anne Jones Brice.

The family wishes to thank Nurse Practitioner Mieke Vogel, Resolutions Hospice, Rose's Retreat of Katy, and all of his caregivers for their kind and loving attention to Don.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. Gail Williford officiating.

Memorials may be made to , Poodle Rescue of Houston, Schnauzer Rescue of Texas, or pet rescue of your choice.

