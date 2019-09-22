|
Donald R Karrasch
1932-2019
Donald "Don" Roger Karrasch, 87 of Houston, Texas, passed away September 16, 2019, after a long hard battle with cancer. He was a loving husband and step father, loyal friend and a true gentleman.
Don was born February 11, 1932, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Charles and Agnes Karrasch.
He graduated from Sunset High School in 1949 and later received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas. He also served in the United States Air Force for six years and was honorably discharged in 1957.
Don was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Audley of 25 years. Even though he had no children of his own, he dearly loved his step children, their spouses and grandchildren; Lisa Goins (Greg), Leslie Minter (Brad), Jimmy McPherson (Joyce); Kelsey Deanhardt (Preston), Ashley Dismuke (Jason); Bradley Daboub; Riley, Kenzie and Trey McPherson.
Don celebrated 25 years of employment with Tenneco Oil Company in the International Division where he lived and traveled all over the world. In 1991 British Gas of the United Kingdom bought the International Division from Tenneco Inc. and he spent the last three years of his oil related employment in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Once, he retired from the oil industry at age 65, he went on to work part-time for the next 20 years for Landscape Images managing client accounts for satisfaction and service.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 26 at 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 12955 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX, 77079
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019