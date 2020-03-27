|
|
Donald Eugene King
1932-2020
Donald Eugene King, son of the late Norma Lee Shelton and Clarence King, Sr., was born during the Great Depression November 29, 1932 in Slaton, Texas. He graduated from Bellville High School and later served, honorably, as a tanker pumpman during the Korean conflict on the USS Logan and USS Bexar between 1951 and 1954. He was united in holy matrimony in August of 1957 to his sweetheart, Nancy Clancy, from Portland, Oregon, for almost 34 years. He graduated in 1962 from the University of Houston with a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering who would spend almost 45 years in designing and implementing electrical and power distribution systems within the domestic and international oil and gas, refinery and power utility sectors.
He and his wife were active members of First Baptist Church since 1982. After the passing of his wife in 1991, he became extremely active with his children in intercity mission projects primarily repairing aging churches and facilities. Through these endeavors, Don was blessed with many true friends and saw not only the transformation of churches' infrastructure but, also, witness the spiritual transformation of many peoples' lives who passed through or were interconnected with First Baptist Church - Missions. Some of his many proverbial quotes used by Don during his extensive church volunteer work were, "Lord designed the system don't buck it!" or "Lord willing and the creek don't rise!"; coupled with one principal point that guided him in many ways to glorify God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ was, "in all ways, serve others!".
Don quietly departed this life Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his son and daughter in-law's wonderful home in Katy, Texas. He was preceded in his death by his late wife of 34 years, Nancy Clancy, his brothers, Dwayne ("Bill") King of Los Angeles, California and his older big brother Clarence ("Junior") King of Bellville, Texas. His wonderful life will forever be cherished in the lives and hearts of his surviving sister, Connie Poffenberger of Bellville, Texas and five children their spouses Craig and wife, Kate King, Collette Remkes and husband, Robert, Constance King Stegent and husband, David, Curtis King and wife, Elizabeth Horan, and Charles King and wife, Kristi; eleven grandchildren Morgan King, Ruth King, Falon King, Wyatt King, Kathleen King, Alexis Remkes, Dalton Stegent, Cole Stegent, Gabriela King, Nicholas King, Jonathon King; "gazillion" nieces, nephews, cousins and long time, best friend Priscilla "Scotty" Sanders!
Due to COVID-19, a small, private burial at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Houston, Texas will occur and a "Celebration of Life" is being planned later in the spring for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to a low income assistance program, the Nabor House Community, 10750 Hammerly Blvd, Suite 200, Houston, Texas 77043, and/or volunteer work with the Houston First Baptist – Faith Centers (Claudia at 713.554.8801).
COVID-19: In an effort to comply with CDC's Public Health Emergency recommendation to limit events to no more than ten (10) people for a minimum of eight (8) weeks, we recommend expressing condolences with the family directly or at www.woodlawnfh.com and refraining from attending services.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2020