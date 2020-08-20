Donald L. Laverentz

1935-2020

Don Laverentz, 85, beloved husband, father, granddaddy and great-granddaddy, left this world on August 16th, following complications from a broken hip.

He was born June 18th, 1935 in Marysville, Kansas to Virginia and Anton Laverentz. He graduated from KU with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering and obtained an MBA from University of Houston.

In 1956 he married Bernice Bueltel and to this loving union 4 children were born, Mara, Amy, Eric and Jill. His career moved the family, from Kansas to Iowa to Delaware to New Mexico, back to Iowa and finally to Texas.

He married Margaret "Peggy" Mohlman in 1986 and gained four stepchildren, David, Nancy, Linda and Dean. He embraced his new family and considered them his own.

Upon retirement, Don and Peggy joined the Peace Corps and served for 2 years in Romania. He and Peggy moved to Sun City in Georgetown and ultimately to an assisted living center in 2018.

A quiet man with a keen mind and dry wit, he blessed his children with an appreciation of problem-solving skills, with the exception of math. He was active in the church and maintained a strong faith throughout his life.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Peggy. Also by his children Mara Laverentz of Nashville, TN,, Amy Laverentz (Clark Kampfe) and Jill Laverentz of Austin, TX and his stepchildren David (Donna) Mohlman of Baytown, TX, Nancy (Stuart) Sherill of Hobbs, NM, Dean (Shobie) Mohlman of Austin TX, and Linda Mohlman of Fayetteville AR. His legacy of love includes 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Gene and Virginia (Sis) and his precious son Eric. "When I die, hallelujah by and by, I'll fly away"…



