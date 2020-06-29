Donald Ray Lee1935-2020Donald Ray Lee, 85, entered eternal rest on June 26, 2020. He entered the world on May 4, 1935 in Houston, Texas to Elbert Ray & Janie Mae Lee. In his younger years, Donald worked in his parents' greenhouse and icehouse. Shortly after, he began working for a carpet laying business. Later on, he owned and operated a nursery and hardware store for 54 years.Donald was an active church member for 82 years. He served as the president of the Houston Landscaping & Nursery Association and the Southeast Landscaping & Nursery Association. He loved to work, but most of all he loved loving on his family. His wife, children, great-children, and great-great grandchildren brought him so much joy.Donald is preceded in death by his parents: Elbert Ray & Janie Mae Lee; brother: Darrow Lee; sisters: Hazel Meyer and Joeeda Serna. Left to cherish his memory, loving wife: Julia Ann Lee; daughter: Donyale Renee Davis & husband Michael; sons: Randall Douglas Lee & fiancé Roberta Norris, Jeremy Paul Lee; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters: Emily Faye Hill and Alice Stevenson.Visitation for family and friends will begin on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at Brookside Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Gospel Assembly Church located at 548 S. Houston Ave. Humble, Texas 77338 on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11am. Interment to follow in Brookside Memorial Park.