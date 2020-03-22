|
|
Donald Edgar Maden
1942-2020
Donald Edgar Maden, 78, of Houston, Texas passed away Saturday,March 14, 2020 after a brief battle with multiple myeloma. He is preceded in death by his parents Ross and Pauline Maden.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy (Vansau) Maden, his son Mark Maden and wife Felicia, his son Christopher Maden and wife Cindy, and step-grandsons Jonah and Isaiah Seely. He also leaves behind his sister, Diane Tisdale and her husband Rudy.
Don was born January 21, 1942 in Mexia, Texas. He graduated from Spring Branch High School in 1960 and then spent two years at Sam Houston State University. Don served in the United States Army from 1966-1968. He worked for many years at Cameron Iron Works and over 20 years at Toshiba International. His hobbies were fishing and classic cars. Don and Judy are members of Houston's First Baptist Church. He will be missed very much, but his family knows that he is in heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
The family would like to thank Shenita, Mata and Roz, nurses with Encompass Hospice, for their care and support.
A memorial service in his honor will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to MD Anderson's Lymphoma and Myeloma Center.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020