Donald Matthew Harris
1961-2020
Our beloved husband, father, son, and brother passed from this life on November 18, 2020, at the age of 59.
The youngest of three children, Matt was born in Tulsa on April 29, 1961, to Donald and Julie Harris. As a gregarious, athletic and bright kid, he grew up with many friends and maintained deep and lasting relationships throughout his life. Matt excelled at just about anything he tried. He was passionate about sports - especially baseball. In high school, he served as president of his senior class student council, quarterback of the football team, and was team captain and third baseman of the 1979 State champion Spring Lions baseball team.
Matt attended The University of Texas at Austin where he joined Delta Tau Delta fraternity and fully embraced the college experience. He graduated with a degree in Accounting and moved into the corporate world at Mitchell Energy. A few years later, he began his banking career with Scotia Bank where he met and fell madly in love with his future wife, Norma. They married in Houston in 1989 and were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Angela and Jennifer.
In 1995, Matt transferred to Hong Kong where, as Managing Director, he led a team that facilitated several of the largest structured finance transactions in Asia. Despite a relentless business schedule, Matt took advantage of family travel opportunities to exotic locations and always made time for annual visits to Houston and the Virgin Islands to reconnect with family and friends.
After eight amazing years, they returned to Houston where Matt decided to make a dramatic career change. Following his heart, he jumped into teaching seventh grade math! Some of his funniest stories came from his 12 years as a teacher. It was the hardest but most rewarding job he ever had.
Matt was a man of deep faith. He became increasingly involved with his faith journey at St. Michael Catholic Church in recent years. He served on the Parish Council and as Acolyte, Lector, Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion, and Usher. Matt was also passionate about and active in the Houston Coalition for Life and served the food insecure at the Mamie George Catholic Center.
In addition to church activities, Matt served as the primary caregiver to his mother and loved to travel, backpack, camp, fish, and generally enjoyed any activity involving mountains or beaches. He also loved photography. If there was a waterfall hidden somewhere in the backcountry, Matt would find it and spend hours taking pictures. His photographs will remain a source of great joy to us all.
Matt kept us all entertained with his quick wit, funny stories, hilarious impersonations, and exceptional recall of movie dialogue. He spent years adding to his Captain America costume that he wore with pride on Fourth of July and New Year's day polar plunge events. Matt was "all in" all the time and it showed in everything he did. His zest for life was the spark in the room.
Matt and daughter, Jennifer, were predeceased by his father, Donald. He is survived by his wife, Norma; daughter Angela (Jay); mother, Julie; sister, Gayle (Steve); brother Michael (Kimberlee) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and in-laws who were all a tremendous source of joy.
A Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road, Houston, Texas, 77056, followed by Eulogies for Matt and Jennifer at 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, the sanctuary will be for clergy and immediate family only. Additional space on the church campus will be utilized to live-stream the services so that people can attend in a socially-distanced manner. Masks and temperature checks will be required. The church will also live-stream the funeral via the internet: https://stmichaelschurch.net/live-streaming
.
The 'Matt and Jennifer Harris Memorial & Family Grief Fund' has been set up to help the family. Contributions can be mailed to Third Coast Bank SSB, 1800 West Loop South, Suite 875, Houston, Texas, 77027, Attention: Mary Ann Leija. Electronic checks can be sent via the bill pay option as follows: Payee: Matt and Jennifer Harris Memorial & Family Grief Fund, Account #: 1000093011 and Routing #: 113094149.