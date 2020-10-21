1/1
Donald McCurdy
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Donald "Don" McCurdy
1942-2020
J. Donald McCurdy, faithful servant of the Lord, loving husband, brother, father and grandfather passed away after a sudden illness on October 9, 2020. Don was born February 21, 1942, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Harry McCurdy and Calista Riegel. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sandra Schlimme McCurdy; brother, Dennis McCurdy; daughters, Karen Albers and Megan Rahn; son, Matthew R. McCurdy; and seven grandchildren. Don was a chemical engineer with DuPont for 39 years. He devoted much time to volunteering with organizations such as AARP Tax-Aide at the libraries, Financial Planning Association of Houston, and Clear Lake Presbyterian Church (CLPC). A memorial service will be held at a later date at CLPC. Don was always warm, friendly, and a man of the highest integrity.
Donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at CLPC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 19, 2020
Don was an integral part of the Houston Financial Planning Association's Board and especially the Pro Bono Committee that he chaired many years! He will be missed by so many! Prayers to the McCurdy Family! God Bless!
Ben Keel
Friend
October 19, 2020
I am sad to hear of Don's passing. He was the perfect example of the servant-leader. His altruism knew no bounds. May his memory be a blessing to his family and all who knew Don.
Andrew Gardener
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved