James Donald "Don" McCurdy

1942-2020

J. Donald McCurdy, faithful servant of the Lord, loving husband, brother, father and grandfather passed away after a sudden illness on October 9, 2020. Don was born February 21, 1942, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Harry McCurdy and Calista Riegel. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sandra Schlimme McCurdy; brother, Dennis McCurdy; daughters, Karen Albers and Megan Rahn; son, Matthew R. McCurdy; and seven grandchildren. Don was a chemical engineer with DuPont for 39 years. He devoted much time to volunteering with organizations such as AARP Tax-Aide at the libraries, Financial Planning Association of Houston, and Clear Lake Presbyterian Church (CLPC). A memorial service will be held at a later date at CLPC. Don was always warm, friendly, and a man of the highest integrity.

Donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at CLPC.



