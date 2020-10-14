Donald Sealy Morris

1929-2020

Donald Sealy Morris, December 2, 1929 – October 11, 2020

Donald Sealy Morris was born in Houston on December 2, 1929 to Gertrude Hauck Morris and Sealy William Morris. Donald grew up in Bay City, Texas where he enjoyed a full and happy childhood with lots of activities with lots of friends. Donald remained friends with his Bay City Highschool classmates his entire active lifetime. He always enjoyed being with all his friends old and new.

Donald graduated from Bay City High School and went on to be a member of the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M; he loved his time at A&M. He continued to be active in A&M functions as long as he was able. He loved giving back to his university. During his time at A&M he made lots of lifelong friendships. After Donald's time at A&M he went into the US Army for a short time as a 1st lieutenant, there he directed rifle training activities.

After his brief time stationed at Fort Sill for the US Army, Donald moved to Midland to take up his position as one of the founders of Drilco Oil Tools with his brother Tommy. He soon moved to Houston to extend the reach of Drilco, and there he met his wife of 61 years, June Evelynn Valagura. They were soon married and returned to Midland where sons Sealy and Curtis were born. As Drilco began to grow Donald and June along with the two boys moved to Laurel, Mississippi to set up a machine shop; there their daughter Frances Melanie was born. Drilco soon became an international oil tool company so Donald returned to Houston to create a home office and manufacturing facility. Donald retired from Drilco after 25 years, and he remained active in the oil tool business through investments in start up companies and as a consultant. He, June, and their children continued living in Houston until Donald left to join his brother Tommy and his parents in their eternal rest.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents Gertrude and Sealy Morris as well as his brother Tommy Earl Morris. He is survived by June, his wife of 61+ years, and their 3 children and 6 grandchildren: William Sealy Morris and wife Christine Miller Morris, their children Hannah Germain Ellis and Maxwell Sealy Morris, Curtis Leon Morris and wife Kimberly Culberson Morris and their children Logan Morris, Wyatt Morris, and Presley Miller, and Frances Melanie Morris McMurrer and her daughter Nicole McMurrer. His grandchildren were the source of great pride and joy for Donald. His brother Tommy's wife, Sallie Morris, her daughter Sharon Morris-Mattingly Hilford, and her sons Taylor Mattingly and Ryan Mattingly also survive Donald.

As his illness progressed it was his children and grandchildren that sustained his interest in life. Donald loved life, and he loved all things Texas A&M – he was a devoted alum. He especially loved Aggie athletics; he seldom missed an Aggie football game. He loved and supported his church, Chapelwood United Methodist. He also loved to play golf; he and June along with friends traveled far and wide to play the game. Donald was an extremely social fellow and loved to party with family and friends.

He will be greatly missed by all that knew him, especially his loved ones. He would have been 91 years old December 2, 2020.



