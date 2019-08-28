|
Donald Owen Schissler
1923-2019
Donald Owen Schissler, 96 passed way peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019 surrounded by his wife and family.
Donald was born in Spangler, Cambria County, Pennsylvania as the youngest child of John V. Schissler and Louise Schissler, who owned the local beer brewery. Despite the poverty due to Prohibition, Don was able to attend Penn State with an earned Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania scholarship and he graduated in 1942 with a B.S. degree in Chemistry. Still only 19 years old, he went to work on the synthetic rubber research project for the Armed Forces at Houdry Process in Chester, PA, and then he joined the Navy on his 21st birthday. He was one of 25 graduates of the first Naval Radar Observer class and served on as a naval radar observer officer until 1947. During that period he met his first wife Lietta Shearer and they were married in April of 1945. After his discharge from the Navy Don went back to Houdry Process, but shortly thereafter, with the aid of the G.I Bill, he went to Princeton University where he earned a PhD in Chemistry in May of 1951.
After graduation Don joined Shell Development Company in Emeryville, CA as a Research Chemist and that was the start of his successful career of more than 35 years with Shell Oil Co. After several assignments as a Research Chemist he was selected to join the management side of the company and had several managerial assignments in the various divisions of Shell Oil Co. One of his early assignments brought him to Houston in 1965 and once there he never left the area until he retired in 1986.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife and the mother of his children Lietta, and all seven of his siblings and their spouses. He became the lone survivor of that generation for several years.
Don is survived by his wife and soul mate of forty-four years Adrienne G. Schissler, his three children David J. Schissler, Donna S. Lewis, and Mark O. Schissler and their spouses Ann, Norman and Marcia his five grandchildren Donald P. Schissler, Allison L. Cattan, Norman F. (Trey) Lewis III, Melissa S. Lee and Mark O. Schissler, Jr. and their spouses Belinda, Cy, Emily, Adam and Bianca, and his great grandchildren Cole and Carter Cattan, and Palmer and Brooks Lewis. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and the Dutch relatives of his wife Adrienne.
Don will be remembered for his kindness and humility. He was thoughtful and gracious to everyone regardless of their status in life.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, TX 77079, followed by interment at the Memorial Oaks Cemetery. The family will be honored to greet our friends at a reception held at Memorial Oaks following the interment service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019