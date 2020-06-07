Donald Ray Holcombe
1929-2020
Donald Ray Holcombe passed away in Houston, Texas on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 90 years of age. Don was born on Christmas Day in 1929 in Port Arthur, Texas to Denzil and Chloe Holcombe. At a young age he discovered his gift of musical talent, and by the age of 11 he was teaching music lessons to neighbors. Don graduated from Jefferson High School in Port Arthur as valedictorian before matriculating to Rice University. During his time at Rice, he spent his free time playing piano and accordion in bands, further solidifying that his passion for music would become his career path.
After graduating from Rice, Don opened three piano and organ sales companies throughout his career, Bellaire Music Company, followed by Holcombe-Lindquist Music Company, then Holcombe Music. In 1998 he retired and began teaching piano lessons, continuing until just after his 90th birthday. There was no place Don would rather be than in front of a keyboard, and helping others discover the joy music can bring to their lives.
In 1972, Don married Joan Barmore and would not leave her side for the next 48 years. During their many decades of marriage they would enjoy countless experiences traveling and raising a family together, son Charles Donald, Charley, and Juliana Lillian, Julie.
Throughout his more than seventy years as a Houston resident, Don was involved in numerous professional organizations and his community. The River Oaks Breakfast Club, Shriners, Downtown Optimist Club, Houston Rotary Club, Rice Alumni organization ROMEO, an active member of St Luke's United Methodist Church, along with leadership positions with the National Association of Music Merchants, Don enjoyed giving back to his industry and his community through his leadership, his music and he cherished the incredible friendships made in these organizations throughout the years.
Don is survived by his wife Joan, their children Juliana Holcombe, son Charles Holcombe and his wife Nikki, and their children Dylan and Laurence Holcombe, as well as his daughter Debbie Bravo of Michigan from a previous marriage, and her family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research michaeljfox.org, or the St Luke's United Methodist Church Memorial Gift my.stlukesmethodist.org. And next time you hear a piano player in a restaurant, event or piano bar, make sure to throw an extra few dollars in their tip jar as Don always would, to honor their music and continue to support their passion on Don's behalf.
A family service will be held on Thursday, June 18 at 2:00pm, at St Luke's United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas. A live stream will be available at https://www.stlukesmethodist.org/memorial-livestream/
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.