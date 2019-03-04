Donald Leroy Sanders

19332019

DONALD LEROY

SANDERS

1933-2019

Donald L. Sanders, age 85 who was born in Ft. Worth, Tx. July 29, 1933 to his beloved parents Cathryn and Roy Sanders, died peacefully in the care of loved ones on February 28, 2019.

Don was the 2nd of 3 brothers- James G. Sanders (Major General USAF Ret.) and Gary Drew Sanders. He was preceded in death by his younger brother Gary, his parents, his daughter Dawn Lynn Sanders, and his grandchild, Dylan Sanders.

He is survived by 2 ex-wives both of whom he loved dearly: Gloria Dawn Sanders and Mavis O. Sanders.

He is also survived by his sons David Lee and Daniel Lad Sanders, and his daughter Diana Lu Sanders-Johnson and 6 grandchildren.

Don served in the Army after the war, stationed in Germany and made Sergeant in 2 years.

After returning home, Don graduated with a BBA in Accounting from University of Houston in 1960.

He then took over Taylor Hall Canteen in Pasadena, Tx. from his mother and continued her passion to inspire young people.

He next spent 43 years of his professional life with the Lubrizol Corporation, culminating as the Office Manager following the similar track of his father, Roy Sanders , who worked for Conoco for 44 years and retired as their office manager.

In his spare time Don continually built and developed several local properties with his friends and family. Donald loved telling people what to do, and fortunately was good at it. He spent the last half of his life travelling the world with Mavis so he could tell foreigners what to do.

Their favorite destinations were England and Spain.

Donald lived a few lifetimes in his, and will be remembered for his care of family, his career, dancing, and his passion for life. He lived life to the fullest and left no chips on the table. Make no mistake about it, Don was truly a man's man.

His services will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home- 21620 Gulf Fry in Webster, Tx. beginning at 12:30 on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary