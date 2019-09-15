|
Douglas Leroy Stockman
1929-2019
Douglas Leroy Stockman was born August 31, 1929 in Shelby County to Matthew Stockman and Cecil Whitley Stockman. He is preceded in death by his beloved sister, Dorothy Fae Stockman and her husband Lenwood Short. He was the husband for 62 years to Gloria Ann Stockman. He is survived by two sons, John D. Stockman and Paul E. Stockman and his granddaughter, Tayler Stockman (papa's pumpkin)
Douglas has fond memories of growing up in the East Texas farming community. He served in the Armed Forces for four years stationed in Kentucky and Germany as a tank commander and was granted membership in the American Foreign Legion after his discharge in 1955. He returned to Houston and graduated from the University of Houston and remained a proud Cougar supporter rarely missing a football game. He briefly coached at Lamar HS before working at Fidelity and Deposit.
With his sons, he enthusiastically coached baseball and football and joined multiple booster clubs. Recent highlights included his introduction into the Texas Softball Hall of Fame and being a lifetime member of Westbury Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Westbury Baptist Church, 10425 Hillcroft, Houston, Texas 77096. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019