Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Westbury Baptist Church
10425 Hillcroft
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stockman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Stockman


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Stockman Obituary
Douglas Leroy Stockman
1929-2019
Douglas Leroy Stockman was born August 31, 1929 in Shelby County to Matthew Stockman and Cecil Whitley Stockman. He is preceded in death by his beloved sister, Dorothy Fae Stockman and her husband Lenwood Short. He was the husband for 62 years to Gloria Ann Stockman. He is survived by two sons, John D. Stockman and Paul E. Stockman and his granddaughter, Tayler Stockman (papa's pumpkin)
Douglas has fond memories of growing up in the East Texas farming community. He served in the Armed Forces for four years stationed in Kentucky and Germany as a tank commander and was granted membership in the American Foreign Legion after his discharge in 1955. He returned to Houston and graduated from the University of Houston and remained a proud Cougar supporter rarely missing a football game. He briefly coached at Lamar HS before working at Fidelity and Deposit.
With his sons, he enthusiastically coached baseball and football and joined multiple booster clubs. Recent highlights included his introduction into the Texas Softball Hall of Fame and being a lifetime member of Westbury Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Westbury Baptist Church, 10425 Hillcroft, Houston, Texas 77096. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now