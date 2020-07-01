Donald Strickland
1928 - 2020
Donald Lee
Strickland
1928-2020
Donald Lee Strickland, who passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 at the age of 92.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville.
Donald Lee established leadership in the United Methodist Church, where he filled every position in the conference a layman could.
For more than 50 years Donald Lee served Rotary in many capacities, District Governor 1967-68; Vice-President, Rotary International 1974-75.
Donald served as Mayor, City of Somerville; Member, Board of Directors Brazos Valley Council of Governments.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville, 979-596-2133. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.stricklandfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
545 8th Street
Somerville, TX 77879
(979) 596-2133
