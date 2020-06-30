Donna Joan Host

1930-2020

Donna Joan Host passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 89. She is survived by son Jeff (wife Belinda), son Steve (wife Susan), brother John Thorne (wife Vicki). Eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and three great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Malcolm and her daughter Cheri (partner Theresa Cull).

Donna was born in Peru, Indiana in 1930. She graduated from Butler University. Donna put her career on hold to support her husband's career and provide loving care for their three children, while volunteering in many activities.

As a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority in college, she participated in alumni groups, even helping launch a chapter on the University of Houston campus in the 1970's.

Donna served the Lord through her work in the Presbyterian Church. She was an elder at St.Paul Presbyterian Church and served on committees of the Presbytery New Covenant. She was also an elder and deacon at St.Philip Presbyterian Church and found her personal ministry in serving the elderly and homebound. For many years she facilitated trips for the older members of the church.

In 1984, Donna became a member of Chapter E, PEO Sisterhood and served as president of Chapter E for two years.

Donna and Malcolm were members of Riverbend Country Club where she played golf for many years with the Women's Golf Association.

She and Malcolm visited their daughter in Pagosa Springs, Colorado one year and decided to make that a summer destination to play golf and avoid the Houston heat. She was a dedicated and loving wife, caring for her husband until he passed away almost three years ago. She continued to be involved to make the world a better place until she developed dementia the last year and a half of her life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to PEO chapter E,or Saint Philip's Church of Houston, Texas. A private memorial service will be planned at a later date when we can safely celebrate Donna's life.



