|
|
Donna Jean Hunt Adkins
1961-2019
Donna Jean Adkins, beloved wife, mother and daughter, passed away on August 23, 2019. She was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on November 20, 1961.
Donna attended Manchester High School in Michigan and graduated in 1979. After completing an Associates Degree in college, she was trained in Dental Care in assisting various doctors with patients undergoing oral procedures. In 1988, she joined the accounting conglomerate, Price Waterhouse, and served for almost 12 years as the Coordinator and Assistant to the President of Price Waterhouse Houston and the President of the World Petroleum Group. For the past 17 years, she was a Coordinator and Manager with Commercial Real Estate Investments with Adkins Properties Company.
Growing up, Donna loved being outdoors with every kind of outdoor activity possible, and she loved riding wild roller coasters with her father. Later in life, Donna was a devoted and fervent "Softball and Lacrosse Mom", supporting hectic schedules of both daughters in their sports development. She coordinated the large amount of headaches that comes with managing Tournament Travel Ball for her daughters' fastpitch softball team as well as serving as a volunteer for the Stratford High School Softball Team. She loved traveling and had journeyed to many remote destinations across the Pacific, Caribbean, Central America, Canada and the United States. She was an experienced scuba diver, with over 50 dives logged in exotic waters and caves. Donna was also an experienced hiker in primitive and rugged areas and completed the Kalalau and Awaawapuhi Trails on Kauai in 2002, exhibiting more than ample physical and mental toughness. She loved every kind of animal in the world and raised dogs, numerous cats, frogs and other pets, and rescued wild rabbits, birds and others, nurturing them back to a healthy state. She was a rabid Houston Astros fan and also loved cooking and experimenting with new recipes.
Donna is survived by her husband of 25 years, Mark Eldon Adkins, daughters Alexandra Etahi Adkins and Virginia Tahia Adkins, and parents Hardy Hunt and Ella Jean Hunt.
Donna was an extremely devoted mother, daughter and wife and she will be missed by all who knew her.
There will be a Memorial Service and Gathering to celebrate Donna's life from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Forest Park Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77077.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019