|
|
Donna Lett Villarreal
1943-2019
Donna Lett Villarreal passed away in Houston on Monday, the 22nd of July 2019.
She was born to Donnazetta LaRue Riker and Samuel George Lett, Sr., on the 31st of August 1943, in Dallas, Texas. She was a graduate of The Hockaday School in Dallas, and Washington University, in St. Louis, Missouri, with a degree in fine arts.
In 1968, she married Rudy Villarreal, M.D., in Dallas. She was a loving mother to her twin daughters Lynda Anne and Tina Marie, and sons, Jay and Jeff. She was a dedicated grandmother to Aidan J. Villarreal and Wylie W. Villarreal. An excellent listener, she always held space for people she loved and made herself available.
Donna had a passion for art and studied at the Glassell School of Art in Houston. Her works have included many juried exhibitions and received multiple awards. Donna's work consisted of graphic and lyrical abstracts. She was devoted to the practice of expressive arts. Her drawings and paintings can be found in many private collections. She was a member of the Visual Arts Alliance.
In addition to art, Donna loved her family, particularly her grandchildren, cooking, and volunteer work. She enjoyed volunteering for the Harris County Medical Society Alliance and was president of the Alliance from 1992 to 1993.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Allen Lett; sister, Sandra Stalnaker, and brother, Thomas W. Lett. She is survived by her husband, Rudy Villarreal; daughters, Lynda Anne and Tina Marie Villarreal; her sons, Jay D. Villarreal and his wife Alicia, and Jeff Villarreal; her step daughter, Dina Hunter and her husband Sam; grandchildren, Aidan J. and Wylie W. Villarreal; and step grandchildren Andrew, Brooke, and Victoria Grice. She is also survived by her brother, Samuel George Lett, Jr. and his wife Ruth; sisters in law, Melba Crochet and her husband Randy, Berta Delesa and many nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank her doctors for the wonderful care that she was given, including Dr. Joshua Septimus, Dr. Yuval Raizen, and Dr. Andrew Farach. They would also like to thank Ms. Elsa Rueda and other caregivers for the wonderful care that they provided.
A memorial service is to be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 2nd of August, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent Bagby Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that contributions in Memory of Donna Lett Villarreal be directed to the Glassell School of Art, 5101 Montrose Blvd. Houston, TX 77006; The Houston Museum of Fine Arts, 1001 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77005; or to the .
Please visit Mrs. Villarreal's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle from July 28 to July 31, 2019