Donna McLean
1956-2019
On December 26, 2019, Donna McLean, loving mother of 3 and grandmother of 6 passed away at the age of 63. Donna was born in New Rochelle, New York and was raised in Eastchester, New York . At the age of 14 Donna moved to Houston, Texas. She attended F.M. Black Junior High School and S.P. Waltrip High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Southwest Texas State University, where she graduated with honors in 1978. She taught second grade at Northline Elementary School from 1978-1980. She married her high school and college sweetheart H. Wayne Martin. Donna gave birth to her life's greatest gifts, her three children: David, Daniel and Jennifer. She treasured her time as a stay at home mom and enjoyed volunteering at school and being team mom. She and Wayne divorced in 1996. In 2002 she moved to Destin, Florida to be near the ocean she loved so dearly. She was employed by Coastal Insurance and happily worked there as a personal lines manager. She was briefly married to Robert Tarte. Donna moved back to Texas in 2013 to be close to her children and grandchildren. She was employed by Willis Personal Lines, LLC and spent five years working alongside wonderful coworkers and clientele. She was known by her beautiful smile and her love of family and friends knew no bounds.
She is survived by her son David Martin (Angela), son Daniel Martin and daughter Jennifer Reeves (Parker) and her beloved grandchildren, Giselle, Cameron, Kali, Christian, Tanner and Emma. Donna is also survived by her mother Carol W, McLean, sister Bonnie Bialowas (John), Ellen McLean and brother Christopher McLean, Aunt to John Bialowas (Hannah), Brittany Bialowas, Kelly Simmons and Ashley Simmons. She was preceded in death by her father Peter A. McLean.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Community of Faith Church
16124 Becker Road, Cypress, Texas 77477 on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:30am. Flowers can be sent to this address or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Citizens for Animal Protection or .
