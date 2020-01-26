Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery
1964 - 2020
Donna Cecile Niver
1964-2020
Donna Cecile Niver, 55, of Cypress, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Donna was born on October 14, 1964, in Houston, Texas, the daughter of Gerald F. and Reitha D. Niver. She grew up in the Houston area, graduating from Jersey Village High School. Donna was employed as a secretary in the geophysical exploration industry. A graveside inurnment is planned for 2 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family asks for donations to and The Houston SPCA in lieu of flowers
See www. woodlawnfh.com for entire obituary
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020
