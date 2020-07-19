Donna Barrie Price1943-2020Donna Barrie Price beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away with an acute illness on July 15 at Houston Methodist Hospital. Donna was born in San Antonio on Sept. 24, 1943 where her parents of blessed memory , Ethel and Herman Zweiban , were stationed with the US Army. After the war, they came to Gary, Indiana where her family had a retail fur business. A brother, Glenn, of blessed memory, was born in 1945. She graduated from high school in 1961 with highest honors. Then off to Indiana University where she graduated after three years with a degree in Education, again as an honor student.Donna met Harry at the age of 16 and they have been together since. After her graduation, they were married in Gary on August 16, 1964. She taught English and Latin at an Indianapolis high school for several years, supporting her husband in medical school. Several years later, a family was started with the birth of Martin, Brian, and Eric Price, three under three years old! Her children were the love of her life. She even studied and completed a bat mitzvah at Congregation Beth Yeshurun to be better prepared for their bar mitzvahs. Donna then enrolled at the University of Houston and achieved a Masters degree in Counseling. She also worked at Jewish Family Service helping with the influx of Russian Jews to Houston. Eventually she had a twenty year career as Director of Students with Disability Department at Houston Community College.She was an active member of the Jewish community, with fifty years of membership in Congregation Beth Yeshurn, even serving on it's board of directors. Houston ORT, Hadassah, and the Houston chapter of National Council of Jewish Women were her passions.Family was so important, the six grandchildren , Benjamin, Madison, Jacob, Jordan, Marley, and Blake were her most precious jewels. She was so interested in their growth and maturity. She had a very close relationship with their mothers, Kimberly, Samantha, and Argenae Price. Every year for twenty years, the whole family awaited and enjoyed the "the vacation" to all inclusive resorts.Donna and Harry enjoyed many activities together. They traveled the world several times each year. Donna enjoyed mah jong and competitive bridge with her many friends.If desired, the family would request any charitable remembrance to Congregation Beth Yeshurun, National Council of Jewish Woman, and Hadassah.A Private graveside service was held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery