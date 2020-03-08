|
|
Donna N. Siller
1950-2020
Donna Noi Siller was called home to be with God on February 29, 2020, surrounded by her immediate family. She is survived by her husband, George Siller Jr.; her three brothers, Wayne Cast, Bobby Cast and Michael Cast; her daughters, Erin Mauldin and Meagan Gilbert along with four grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, family and friends.
She was a devoted wife, loving mother and dedicated volunteer to many charitable organizations.
Services honoring Donna will include a visitation on March 5th at 1:00 PM at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Prosper, Texas, followed by the Rosary, Mass and Reception. Graveside services will be held on March 6th at 2:00 PM at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas. Condolences may be left on the funeral home website, StonebriarFH.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020