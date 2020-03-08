Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stonebriar Funeral Home and Cremation Services
10375 Preston Road
Frisco, TX 75033
(214) 705-1789
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Dickinson, TX
View Map

Donna Siller


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Siller Obituary
Donna N. Siller
1950-2020
Donna Noi Siller was called home to be with God on February 29, 2020, surrounded by her immediate family. She is survived by her husband, George Siller Jr.; her three brothers, Wayne Cast, Bobby Cast and Michael Cast; her daughters, Erin Mauldin and Meagan Gilbert along with four grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, family and friends.
She was a devoted wife, loving mother and dedicated volunteer to many charitable organizations.
Services honoring Donna will include a visitation on March 5th at 1:00 PM at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Prosper, Texas, followed by the Rosary, Mass and Reception. Graveside services will be held on March 6th at 2:00 PM at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas. Condolences may be left on the funeral home website, StonebriarFH.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -