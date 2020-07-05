Donna Knapp Sonnier
1948-2020
Donna Knapp Sonnier, born in Beaumont, TX on August 5, 1948, passed away June 19, 2020 in Houston, TX. She was a longtime resident of Beaumont, Nederland, and Houston. Donna is survived by 3 sons, Michael Sonnier, Daniel Sonnier, and Paul Sonnier; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 4 sister, Judy Arroyo, Carol Knapp, Margie Schluter, Marita Knapp; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glynn Sonnier.
After her husband's passing, she established a career as a Renal Dietitian. She loved quilting and was a member of Quilts of Valor Foundation, Coastal Prairie Quilt Guild of Texas, Native Plant Society of Texas, and longtime member of TOPS. Regretfully, a Memorial Service will be postponed until this current pandemic has resolved. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com