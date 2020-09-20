Donnetta Lowry
1939-2020
Donnetta Sue Manning Lowry died September 16 in Houston, Texas, where she had lived for almost 54 years. Born October 21, 1939, to Carder Hawes (Nick) Manning and Mildred Geabhart Manning in Kansas City, Kansas, Donnetta always had an independent streak and early on was keen to work and earn her way. She married William Tressler Lowry, Jr. in 1966 and they moved to Houston shortly after the birth of their only child, William David.
Once in Houston, Donnetta supported her family in many ways, including as an Avon lady, before becoming a secretary for the Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District. Through a career spanning 41 years, she became an integral part of several departments and an invaluable source of institutional knowledge for countless people throughout the district. She was a woman of great faith and was an active member of John Wesley United Methodist Church, chairing and volunteering for many committees during her years there. If you knew Donnetta, you knew someone always willing to roll up her sleeves and get to work.
Donnetta was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother Carder Hawes Manning, Jr. She is survived by her son Bill and his wife Beverly, and their children Creed, Case, and Kemper, all of Dallas; sister-in-law Martha Manning of Belton, Missouri; and bother-in-law Albert David Lowry, and wife Julie, of Tulsa. She is also survived by her dear friends of 50-plus years, Alberta and Jack Bailie of Houston, who were like surrogate siblings. She is remembered fondly by the countless people with whom she has worked and worshipped with over the years.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Vitas Hospice in The Woodlands for compassionately making Donnetta's last days comfortable. Memorial contributions may be made to the John Wesley United Methodist Church Memorial Fund (https://www.jwumc.org/give
).