Donnie Heinrich
1945-2020
Donnie Heinrich, 74, of Katy and Houston, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Houston.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Memorial Lutheran Church in Katy, with Rev. John F. Davis, Jr. officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.