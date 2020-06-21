Donnie Heinrich
1945 - 2020
Donnie Heinrich
1945-2020
Donnie Heinrich, 74, of Katy and Houston, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Houston.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Memorial Lutheran Church in Katy, with Rev. John F. Davis, Jr. officiating.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Memorial Lutheran Church
