Donovan "Ray" Floyd & Mary "Sue" Floyd
-
In loving memory of
Donovan "Ray" Floyd 06/20/1934-04/09/2020
& Mary "Sue" Floyd 01/05/1935 – 04/18/2020
A celebration of life will be held at Cy-Fair Christian Church 9730 Grant Rd., Houston, TX 77070. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2pm. (flowers accepted 10am-1pm on day of service).
We will share God's Word, some of our favorite memories, our stories and to remember this wonderful couple who will be greatly missed.
Please visit: AddisonFunderalHomes.com/Obituaries
for details and possible updates. Due to CoVid-19, social distancing will be practiced and face masks are required.