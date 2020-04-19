Home

Donovan Floyd


1934 - 2020
Donovan Floyd Obituary
Donovan Ray Floyd
1934-2020
Donovan "Ray" Floyd passed away peacefully at home in New Braunfels, TX on April 9, 2020. Ray was born the youngest of seven to Charnel and Willie Faye Floyd in Choctaw, OK on December 20, 1934. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, sisters Lois, Hazel, Mary and brothers Herschel, CC and Johnny. Ray is survived by Sue Floyd, his wife of 65 years; children David and Suzanne Floyd; Jason and Sophia Floyd; Melissa and Paula Rust; grandchildren Hunter, Taylor, Jessie and Audrey; great grandchild Jedediah.
Ray graduated from Jeff Davis HS in Houston and went on to serve honorably on submarines in the Navy until discharging in 1957. The first of his family to ever attend college, Ray achieved several post-graduate degrees and served his entire career as an educator in the Klein and Houston school districts.
A celebration of life will be held at his home church, CyFair Christian Church, to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local ministry serving those most affected by the current pandemic. You are encouraged to share a memory or send condolences at www.addisonfuneralhomes.com; leave your contact information for future notice of services.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020
