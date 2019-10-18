|
|
Donte' J. Wagner
1986-2019
December 30, 1986 –
October 10, 2019
Funeral Services for Donte' Wagner, 32, of Houston, Texas will be held October 19, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 3407 Belfort, Houston, Texas 77051. Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 1:00pm to 8:00pm at Gardner Funeral Home Angleton TX, 77515. He was born to Leroy and Benye D. Wagner. Interment will follow at Houston Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019