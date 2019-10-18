Home

Gardner Funeral Home
507 W Orange St
Angleton, TX 75515
(979) 849-6379
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
507 W Orange St
Angleton, TX 75515
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
3407 Belfort
Houston, TX
Donte' Wagner


1986 - 2019
Donte' Wagner Obituary
Donte' J. Wagner
1986-2019
December 30, 1986 –
October 10, 2019
Funeral Services for Donte' Wagner, 32, of Houston, Texas will be held October 19, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 3407 Belfort, Houston, Texas 77051. Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 1:00pm to 8:00pm at Gardner Funeral Home Angleton TX, 77515. He was born to Leroy and Benye D. Wagner. Interment will follow at Houston Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, TX
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019
