Dora Guerrero
1932-2019
Dora Guerrero, age 87, was born November 3, 1932 to Cayetano B. Gonzales and Conception Y. Gonzales. She was called to the Lord on December 14, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Eddie Gonzales and Hector Gonzales.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Jesse J. Guerrero; children Robert Gonzales, Deborah Gonzales, Gilbert Guerrero and wife Petra, Dori Davila and husband Daniel; grandchildren Brandy MacInerney, David Castro, Shelley Riehl, Marcelina Guerrero, Daniel Davila, Jesse Guerrero, Dex Davila, Aaron Guerrero; great-grandchildren V'Ana Abbott, Jordan Castro, Stephanie Castro, Kennedy Abbott, Meaghan Dearing; Declan MacInerney, Davin MacInerney; brothers Sunny Gonzales and Herman Gonzales; sister Tommie Noriega; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm- 9:00pm, with a rosary at 7:00pm, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.
A funeral service will begin at 11:00am, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019