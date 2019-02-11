|
Dora N. Hall
1927-2019
God's Servant and lifetime Texas Educator will lie in peaceful slumber on February 12, 2019 at Carl Barnes Funeral Home between 4 & 8 P.M. Both the Visitation (10:30-11:30 A.M.) and the Funeral Service will promptly begin at 11:30 A.M. occurring on February 13, 2019 at Bella Vista Missionary Baptist Church, located at 803 East 36th Street, Houston, Texas 77022, phone 713-692-3944. Internment: Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 2 P.M.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2019