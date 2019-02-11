Home

Carl Barnes Funeral Home
746 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 869-4529
Dora Hall
Lying in State
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carl Barnes Funeral Home
746 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX 77008
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Bella Vista Missionary Baptist Church
803 East 36th Street
Houston, TX
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Cemetery
Dora Hall Obituary
Dora N. Hall
1927-2019
God's Servant and lifetime Texas Educator will lie in peaceful slumber on February 12, 2019 at Carl Barnes Funeral Home between 4 & 8 P.M. Both the Visitation (10:30-11:30 A.M.) and the Funeral Service will promptly begin at 11:30 A.M. occurring on February 13, 2019 at Bella Vista Missionary Baptist Church, located at 803 East 36th Street, Houston, Texas 77022, phone 713-692-3944. Internment: Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 2 P.M.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2019
