Dora Pennington


1961 - 2019
Dora Pennington Obituary
Dora D. Pennington
1961-2019
Dora D. Pennington of Houston, Texas, passed away on April 19, 2019. She was born in Houston on February 28, 1961.
Dora was preceded in death by her father, Frank Pennington.
She is survived by her mother, Joan Pennington; daughters, Averie Swanson of Chicago, Illinois, Hailey Swanson, M.D., of Washington D.C., and Kelly Cavazos of Lubbock, Texas; sisters, Mary Grace Gardner of Nashville, Tennessee and Melissa Overmyer of Washington D.C.; Dora is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A private family entombment will take place at Memorial Oaks Cemetery on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
