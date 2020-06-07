Doreen Dudley
1928 - 2020
Doreen "DeDe" Dudley
1928-2020
Doreen "DeDe" Dudley née Davis, 92, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on May 29, 2020.
For the full obituary please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/houston-tx/doreen-dudley-9205146



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
2814972330
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
