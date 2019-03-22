|
|
Dorene Hitzfelder Laas
1929-2019
Dorene Hitzfelder Laas, 89, of Pattison, passed away Mar. 20, 2019, in Katy.
Survivors include son: Harvey Laas (Lynette) of Pattison; grandchildren: Jonathan and Whitney Laas; brother: Herman Hitzfelder, Jr. (Jimmie).
Family will be present to receive friends from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Fri., Mar. 22, 2019, at the Pattison United Methodist Church. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019, at the Pattison United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Hempstead City Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019