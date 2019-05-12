|
Doris Jean Ashworth
1935-2019
Doris Jean Ashworth, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband William ( Bill) Ashworth. She is survived by her children, Marjie Collmorgen, Laurie Ashworth Martin (husband Mike), Warren Ashworth ( wife Cathy), and Tracy Ashworth Young ( husband Jay). she also has 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was a member of Fairfield Baptist Church in Cypress, TX. She was loved very much by her children and her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many. A private family service will be held at John Wesley United Methodist Church on Monday May 13th, and a service for family and friends at Fairfield Baptist Church of Cypress at 2:30 on Tuesday May 14th.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 12, 2019