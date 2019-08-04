|
|
Doris Zischang Baker
1933-2019
Doris Zischang Baker, 85, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Doris was born in Houston on September 27, 1933 to Carl and Selma Zischang. She grew up in the Heights. At the age of 16, Doris graduated from Reagan High School. Doris was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Doris is preceded in death by her husband Marion Baker and her brother Carl Zischang, Jr. Doris met her husband Marion Baker when they both worked at Kuhn Paint Company. Marion, Doris and all of their children delivered the Houston Chronicle for 12 years. Then Doris went to work for Gulf Oil (now Chevron) for 17 years and retired in 1996. Doris is survived by her children; Donald Baker, Kathy Hoffman, Connie Smith, Sandy Baker, Randy Baker, Melvin Baker, George Baker, Michelle Underwood, Mike Baker and Dell Valderas, 26 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Doris and Marion lived in one house for 54 years. Marion kept adding rooms to accommodate the growing family. Marion passed away in 1999, 10 days after their 45th anniversary. In 2007 Doris moved back into the home she grew up in the Heights. The family will receive friends Monday, August 5, 2019, 5pm – 8pm at the Heights Funeral Home. Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday, 10am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 306 E. 15th St., Houston, Texas 77008. Interment will follow at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019