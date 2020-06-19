DORIS MARIE JOSEY BLAKES

1939-2020

Doris Marie Josey Blakes of Houston, TX, passed Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born April 16, 1939 to Elder Clifford and Estella Emerson Josey in Brookshire, Texas. Family and friends can pay their respects on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Visitation will take place from 9-10:55 a.m. and service to begin at 11:00 a.m. at New Zion Temple Church, 1601 Ruthven St. Houston, TX 77019, Interment to follow at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Final Arrangements Entrusted to: Clay's Mortuary & Cremations 281.CLAY.WAY (281-252-9929) ClaysMortuary.com



