Doris Blakes
1939 - 2020
DORIS MARIE JOSEY BLAKES
1939-2020
Doris Marie Josey Blakes of Houston, TX, passed Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born April 16, 1939 to Elder Clifford and Estella Emerson Josey in Brookshire, Texas. Family and friends can pay their respects on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Visitation will take place from 9-10:55 a.m. and service to begin at 11:00 a.m. at New Zion Temple Church, 1601 Ruthven St. Houston, TX 77019, Interment to follow at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Final Arrangements Entrusted to: Clay's Mortuary & Cremations 281.CLAY.WAY (281-252-9929) ClaysMortuary.com

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
New Zion Temple Church
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
New Zion Temple Church
Funeral services provided by
Clay's Mortuary & Cremations
21929 Highland Knolls Drive
Katy, TX 77450
281-CLAY-WAY
