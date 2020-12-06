Doris Davenport Davis

1925-2020

Doris Davenport Davis, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at her home at Westminster Canterbury of Richmond, where she had lived for fifteen years. She was preceded in death by her father, John Blackwell Davenport; her mother, Cecelia Kraft Davenport; her stepmother, Lois Davenport (all of Hampton); her brother, John Blackwell Davenport, Jr. of Fort Belvoir; her sister, Marguerite Davenport McClain of Silver Spring, MD; her husband, Edward G. Davis, Jr., M.D. and her daughter, Cecelia Davis Stevens, both of Richmond.

She is survived by her daughter, Emily Davis Bradshaw (Weldon); and her son, Edward Lee Davis (Amy), all of Richmond; eleven grandchildren, Heather Stevens Wine (Clayton) of Charleston, SC, Meredith Stevens Newcomb of Richmond, Catherine Davenport Bode (Gregory Locker) of Lafayette, CO, Taylor Randolph Bode of San Francisco, CA, Curtis Anton Davis-Olegario (Diego) of Hyattsville, MD, Michael Edward Davis of New York, NY, Caroline Patterson Tao Holt Davis, Ann Davenport Chenhui Davis and Lillian Grace Guoli Davis, all of Richmond, Jay Bradshaw (Jennifer) of Pensacola, FL, David Bradshaw (Angela) of Richmond; and five great grandchildren, Blake Bridger Emerson of Lafayette, CO, Joshua and Grace Bradshaw of Pensacola, and Wyatt and Savannah Bradshaw of Richmond.

Born in the former township of Phoebus, VA, Doris was among the first students to attend Hampton High School, whence she graduated in 1942.

A gifted writer with a keen intellect, she was news editor of The Barnacle newspaper, editor-in-chief of The Krabba yearbook, a talented soprano, and a national thespian. She entered nursing school at the Medical College of Virginia where she met the love of her life, Ed, to whom she was married for fifty years before his untimely death in 1995. After her graduation in 1945, Doris was certified as a registered nurse and commissioned in the United States Navy Reserve for Women (aka Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, or "WAVES") where she served until the end of World War II. She and Ed were married in Corpus Christi, TX, and relocated to Berkeley, CA, where they lived until Ed's release from duty in the U.S. Navy in 1947.

After making their home in Richmond, Doris was a member of the Women's Club of Richmond and the Women of the Church at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Bon Air, where Ed had relocated his practice. She cherished her many friends and enjoyed entertaining them in her beautiful and welcoming home. She and Ed also hosted several international students through the Experiment in International Living while dutifully raising their three children. When her children reached adulthood, Doris went back to work for many years as a registered nurse at Retreat Hospital, Richmond. During that time, she and Ed traveled the world together, something that Doris continued to do late in life while she was able. A warm, loving mother and grandmother, she will be greatly missed.

Because of COVID-19, there will be a graveside service limited to immediate family and no visitation at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to the Westminster Canterbury of Richmond Foundation.



