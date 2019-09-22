|
|
Doris Embry
1932-2019
Doris Embry lived by that motto, because sitting on the aisle gave her the chance to meet the most people.
Anybody who met her knew why that was important to her. Whether on an airplane, at a party or walking down the street, Doris was a magnet for people, many of whom became lifelong friends. She passed away late last year at the age of 85.
Doris was born in Reading, Penn., on Sept. 21, 1932, to Doris Campbell Embry and Talton Henry Embry. Her best friends when she was a girl were her horses and her dog Tuck. She looked up to her half-brother, Jack, and treasured his letters from the front lines during World War II.
When she blossomed into a young woman, a lucky young man, E.R. "Dick" Hartman, asked for her hand. The newlyweds moved to Merion, outside Philadelphia, where they welcomed their daughter, Deborah Campbell Hartman.
After they moved across the state to Johnstown, their son, Richard Embry Hartman, was born.
The Hartman family moved to Charlotte, N.C., as Dick climbed the ladder at Esso (now Exxon). Eventually they divorced but for Doris, an unplanned adventure had begun.
A chance encounter on an airline flight led her to an interview with Stanley Marcus and a career in retail management. She transferred from the NEIMAN MARCUS store in Bal Harbor, Fla., to the Neiman's stores in Dallas, then to Houston to manage the Sakowitz couture salon.
For a time she moved back to the East Coast but returned to Houston to live close to her daughter, this time for the rest of her life.
Doris' love for meeting new people was rivaled only by her love for animals. After she retired, she started a dog- and house-sitting business.
At 65, Doris was diagnosed with FSH dystrophy, a disease that gradually compromised her freedom. Later her life took another curious turn: She became an advocate for medical marijuana, which eased her pain.
A lifelong Republican, she voted for Democrat Beto O'Rourke in his race for the U.S. senate in great part because of his stance on marijuana. As her health declined, she lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Richard Murray. She was especially grateful for the aid and comfort she received from her "compass" Lisa Goodjoint, Dr. Erika Simpson, Dr. Jerry Gibbs, Felicia Alex, Noe Perez, Stephanie Smith,Terrie Simon, Post Oak Caregivers, Marilyn Ladin, Paula Clinton and Amy Martin in Napa, Calif. They helped Doris keep her infectious smile and gracious personality to the end.
Doris would have appreciated donations in her memory to the National Organization to Reform Marijuana Laws in Texas (TexasNORML.org) or Best Friends Utah Sanctuary (bestfriends.org/sanctuary).
And remember, the next time you are on an airplane you are encouraged to do what Doris would do: Sit in the aisle seat. You never know who you'll meet.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019