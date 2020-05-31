Doris was a dear, kind person, it was my honor to have known her.
My best to Karen and the family--
M.Parker
Doris Helen Halbouty Konduros
1929-2020
Doris Helen Halbouty Konduros, devoted mother and sister, was surrounded by her loved ones when she passed away peacefully at her home in Houston on Sunday, the 24th of May 2020, at 90 years of age. She was born to Marian and I. J. Halbouty in Beaumont, Texas, on the 7th of June 1929.
After graduating from Lamar Junior College in Beaumont, Doris worked in executive secretarial positions for Stanolind Oil & Gas and Hunt Oil Company before accepting a position with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. She was a residential licensed Realtor since 1977 and was consistently in the select group of high producing realtors.
Doris graciously volunteered her time and talent to many civic and charitable organizations. She raised funds for Special Pals and was a long-time supporter of SPCA and the Houston Humane Society. She was an animal advocate and could not turn away from any of them that needed assistance. She chaired The March of Dimes Great American Dream Ball, The Alley Theatre Gala, and The Moon Waltz Ball that honored NASA astronaut Alan Bean who was the fourth man to walk on the moon. She also co-chaired St. Joseph Hospital's Super Benefit Show, the St. Anthony Center fundraiser, and the Nachas de las Americas Ball which benefited Hispanic youth to aid in their educational endeavors. Additionally, Doris served on the boards of Theatre Under the Stars, Houston Youth Symphony and Ballet, Texas Research Institute of Mental Sciences and the March of Dimes. She was a member of the Junior League of Houston, St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Houston Association of Realtors, Texas Association of Realtors and National Association of Realtors.
Doris danced across the stage of life and loved every minute of it. Anyone who knew her would say that she had the biggest heart and was the epitome of kindness, care and love. Many of her friends referred to her as "The Hostess with the Mostest" comparing her with Perle Mesta, the United States Ambassador to Luxembourg who was an internationally known fabulous hostess. She was known by family and friends for her culinary talent, her graceful ability to entertain and the elegance she exhibited in doing so. Doris loved life and it loved her back with grace, laughter, many good friends and many good times.
She was an energetic, determined, organized and righteous woman. Her true selfless spirit was reflected in her desire to help others – and she never hesitated to do so when she saw a need, whether it was her fellow man or an animal in peril. She had a gift for making strangers feel like long lost friends and her outgoing personality will be missed and cherished by all who knew her.
Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Pete Gus Konduros; her parents, and her brother Thomas Joseph Halbouty. She leaves behind, and will be fondly remembered by, her daughter and son-in-law, Karen Elizabeth and David Knowles; her sister Gladys Halbouty; and a legion of friends.
Doris and Karen had a very special bond – not only a mother-daughter relationship, but also a wonderful and loving friendship.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 4th of June, in the Jasek Chapel and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A funeral service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 5th of June, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons. Those who are unable to attend may stream the service from Facebook Live by selecting the "Join Livestream" icon in the "Livestream Service" box under the "Services" section of her tribute page at GeoHLewis.com. (Kindly note that a Facebook account is required for access.)
Serving as honorary pallbearers during the service are Carlos Perez, Eric Petrutsas, Charles Khan, Michael Branham and Zouheir Zeidan.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
The family will gather for a private interment at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in the name of Doris Helen Halbouty Konduros be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 1535 W Loop S, Houston, TX, 77027 (www.stjude.org); to Friends For Life Animal Shelter, 107 E 22nd St., Houston, TX, 77008 (www.friends4life.org); Houston SPCA, 7007 Old Katy Rd., Houston, TX, 77024 (www.houstonspca.org); Houston Humane Society, 14700 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX, 77053 (www.houstonhumane.org); or the charity of one's choice.
Please visit Doris' online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.