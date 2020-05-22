Doris Ihrig Tiner
1927 - 2020
Doris Ihrig Tiner
1927-2020
DORIS IHRIG TINER died peacefully in her sleep on May 16, 2020 at the age of 92. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 10:00am-11:00am at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 800 S. Main Street, Highlands, Texas 77562. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521. To view the obituary please visit www.earthmanbaytown.com. Services are under the direction of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 22, 2020.
May 20, 2020
