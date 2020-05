Doris Ihrig Tiner1927-2020DORIS IHRIG TINER died peacefully in her sleep on May 16, 2020 at the age of 92. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 10:00am-11:00am at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 800 S. Main Street, Highlands, Texas 77562. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521. To view the obituary please visit www.earthmanbaytown.com . Services are under the direction of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521.